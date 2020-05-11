The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
11 patients, four staff at rehab center test positive for coronavirus
Eleven patients and four staff members at the Maccabi Dormitory Rehabilitation Department at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the medical says
The patients were taken to the COVID-19 ward at the Bat Yam Rehabilitation Center, and the diagnosed staffers went into isolation at their homes, the hospital says.
Cyprus extends flight ban until May 28
Cyprus has extended a ban on all inbound and outbound flights for another two weeks until May 28 as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Cyprus’ Transport Ministry says only cargo flights, inbound flights of empty aircraft intending to fly out those wishing to depart the island nation and emergency and humanitarian flights are exempt.
Cyprus first imposed a flight ban on March 21 amid a strict lockdown. Cyprus authorities said airports could again open after June 9 depending on how the pandemic is unfolding domestically and abroad.
Authorities are still trying to come up with ways of safely bringing back travelers to the tourism-reliant country. Cyprus has been conservatively estimated to lose 60% of its annual tourist arrivals this year.
— AP
Report- Netanyahu seeks 36-minister government from the start
The national unity government to be sworn in Thursday will likely have 36 ministers, Channel 12 reports.
This is despite an agreement between Likud and Blue and White to expand the government from 32 to 36 ministers only after the initial six-month emergency period to combat the coronavirus.
Channel 12 says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a request in that vein to Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz a few days ago due to pressure for ministerial positions from within Likud.
Saying that Gantz is expected to agree to the request, the report also notes that expanding the government could pave way for the right-wing Yamina party to join despite its statement that it would sit in opposition.
Bat Yam murder victim named as Gregory Grigoriev, 63
Police name a 63-year-old man stabbed to death yesterday outside a hair salon in Bat Yam as Gregory Grigoriev.
The suspect in the murder, Sergei Yafimov, has had his remand extended for a further nine days. Yafimov was arrested shortly after the incident and confessed to the murder.
Grigoriev, a dentist, was a Bat Yam resident. He is reported to have had close ties with Yafimov, a hair salon employee.
A dispute between the two is reported to have led to the stabbing.
Former UN secretary general warns against Israeli annexation plans
Former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon warns that “ Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would not only be an act of aggressive folly, it would have a destructive influence on global rights and norms.”
The statement was part of a call by a group of former international statesmen and women founded by the late Nelson Mandela.
The statement calls for a new Middle East peace plan to counter the “Israeli annexation threat.”
A new initiative in the spirit of the Madrid Peace Conference of 1991 is needed to bring both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as regional and international powers, into meaningful dialogue on the way forward. Existing multilateral mechanisms like the Quartet should be revitalized and potentially expanded to give a greater role to other powers in the region, the statement adds.
It further warns that “annexation plans represent a unilateral repudiation of the two-state solution,” and risk “ plunging the region into deeper turmoil, further fomenting bitterness and alienation among Palestinians, antagonising Israel’s neighbours and eroding the democratic and constitutional framework of the Jewish state.”
March Consumer Confidence Index slumps
The Central Bureau of Statistics reports that Israel’s Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply from -6% at the end of February to -22% at the end of March.
The CBS report notes declines in three of the four parameters on which the index is based.
The expected state of household economies drops to -15% from -5% in February. The expected state of the Israeli economy drops from -16% to -45%, while the intention of individuals to make large purchases compared to last year drops from -9% to -21%.
The levels of confidence are the lowest since 2013.
Unity government swearing in postponed to Thursday due to Pompeo visit
Israel’s new unity government will be sworn in Thursday after being postponed by a day due to the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announces Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who also currently serves as Knesset speaker.
Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to “discuss US and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence,” the State Department said in announcing the visit last Friday.
Treasury calls for full reopening of kindergartens, citing loss of income to parents
Finance Ministry Director General Shai Babad calls on the Health Ministry to allow full opening of kindergartens in municipalities where there is a low caseload of coronavirus infections.
Babad says in towns, the decision should be made per neighborhood.
Kindergartens reopened earlier this week, but with caps on class sizes meaning that children are able to attend only half the week.
In a letter to the Health Ministry, Babad writes: “Parents are losing 2.5 work days per week, imperiling their employment stability and causing a monthly loss to the economy of approximately NIS 3.2 billion.”
224,000 Israelis get virus benefits, Tax Authority says
The Tax Authority says 224,000 self-employed Israelis have filed and been approved for a benefit of up to NIS 10,500 ($2,983) for loss of income due to the coronavirus closure.
Of those, 147,000 have been found eligible for both second and third monthly payments from a government funded aid package.
The benefits are given to self-employed persons with a yearly take-in of no more than NIS 300,000 and come in addition to a first payment for the month of March of between NIS 700 to NIS 3,025.
So far, 210,000 people have been found eligible for the first payment.
Treasury approves $400 million El Al loan guarantees
El Al notifies the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the Finance Ministry has approved $400 million in loan guarantees for the national carrier, which has been forced to suspend all commercial passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.
El Al says it was notified by the Finance Ministry last night that it would agree to provide the guarantees subject to certain conditions, but the company says that it has yet to receive an official letter stipulating the conditions of the guarantees.
El Al says it will study the conditions and report on them as required.
According to Hebrew media, the conditions are likely to include personnel cuts, wage reductions, selling off a number of planes and providing participating shares to the state, as well as scrapping free flight benefits for employees and their families.
Russia reports a further sharp increase in coronavirus infections
Russia reports 11,656 new coronavirus infections, more than half of which were in Moscow.
The country now has a total of 221,344, but the official death toll remains relatively low with 2,009 victims.
Russian authorities say the sharp surge in cases over the past 10 days is due to an increase in testing and not to an acceleration of the propagation.
— AFP
China trialing temperature bracelets as Beijing middle schools students back in class
Temperature-monitoring bracelets that alert an app if a student has a fever are being trialed at Beijing schools today.
The bracelets were rolled out in five Beijing districts for the first classes for middle school students in months.
The bands provide real-time temperature data that can be monitored by schools and parents via an app, the Beijing Daily reports.
“The bracelet is similar to a normal fitness tracker… We recommend that students wear them 24 hours a day,” one unnamed teacher tells the Beijing Daily.
If a student’s temperature rises above 37.2 degrees, the bracelet will prompt their teacher to alert the police, the state-run Beijing News says.
— AFP
Just 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed overnight
The Health Ministry reports one overnight COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 254.
Fifteen news cases of the virus are confirmed since last night’s tally, bringing the total cumulative tally to 16,492.
Seventy-three people are in serious conditions; of those, 64 are on respiratory ventilation.
The number of active cases continues to decline, falling overnight by 47 to 4,690.
Iran confirms 19 dead in friendly fire incident
Iran’s Navy confirms that 19 soldiers were killed in a friendly fire incident between two navy ships in the Persian Gulf earlier today and 15 more were injured.
The incident occurred in the waters of the Jask Port in southern Iran, a statement says.
The Fars news agency reports that the damaged ship is the “Kenarak logistical vessel.”
According to Fars, the vessel is armed with a 20mm-caliber cannon and 4 Nour Anti-Ship Cruise missile launchers.
The ship is also used for naval surveillance and reconnaissance missions as it has also been equipped with mine-laying capability and drone launchers, Fars reports.
#Iranian Navy reports accident during military drill https://t.co/SjY7UYtJXR pic.twitter.com/Yb2UXriWji
— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 11, 2020
Israir CEO says trial resumption of flights by June
Israir Airlines CEO Uri Sirkis tells Channel 12 the airline expects to launch a trial resumption of flights from Ben Gurion Airport by the beginning of June and possibly as early as late May.
“The program will allow passengers to go on vacation in a ‘monitored’ fashion,” says Sirkis, adding that the flights will be to Rhodes and Cyprus.
“The pilot program will continue until mid-June and if it’s successful, skies will gradually be reopened,” he continues.
Sirkis cautions that flights will only be between certain countries, dependent on authorizations by health and aviation authorities, and adds that passenger volume for this summer is expected to be down by 60-70 percent compared to last summer.
Health Ministry announces reopening of fertility clinics
The Health Ministry announces the reopening of fertility clinics and a resumption of treatments after they were suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry says that for the moment, treatments will only be available for women who do not have any preexisting medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung diseases, immune system deficiencies or cardiac conditions, all of which are risk factors for coronavirus.
Economy minister calls for opening restaurants and cafes
Economy Minister Eli Cohen calls for restaurants to be allowed to open 10 days earlier than the May 31 date set by the government. Cohen says that in light of the continued decline in new coronavirus infections, the timetable for reopening the economy should be brought forward.
“Now that we are seeing an infection rate of just 30-40 people a day, we want to push ahead and get people back to work,” he tells Channel 12.
“In light of the positive data that we are seeing, we are pushing to accelerate the reopening of the economy. We are in control of the health situation and if there is another outbreak, the health system is better prepared.”
Mild earthquake shakes Rome
Rome has been hit by a mild earthquake but there have been no immediate reports of damage, emergency services say.
Firefighters say they received numerous inquiries from people after the tremor, estimated at 3.3 magnitude by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, struck shortly after 5 a.m.
Rome is not directly situated in a zone of strong seismic activity, but stronger earthquakes in the neighbouring Abruzzi region have often been felt in the Italian capital.
On April 6, 2009, a quake hit the medieval town of L’Aquila and the surrounding region, killing more than 300 people.
— AFP
Minor quake centered in Jordan felt in Beit Shean
A minor tremor is felt in Beit Shean in the Jordan Valley after a 3.5-magnitude quake centered in Jordan, around 14 kilometers north of the town, the Geological Survey of Israel says.
No injuries or damage are reported.
The quake comes after a 3.6-magnitude tremor in southern Israe exactly a month ago.
Minor quakes have rattled parts of Israel in recent years.
Israel is situated along the Syrian-African rift, a tear in the earth’s crust running the length of the border separating Israel and Jordan, and which is part of the Great Rift Valley, which extends from northern Syria to Mozambique.
The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured 700 more.
South Korea reports highest coronavirus count in a month
South Korea reports the highest number of cases of coronavirus in more than a month following an outbreak of infections in a Seoul nightlife district.
The country has been considered a model in the fight against the virus after suppressing a major outbreak in February
South Korea reports 35 new cases today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive people to 10,909, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea had eased restrictions but this weekend, Seoul, the neighboring province of Gyeonggi and the nearby town of Incheon ordered the closure of clubs and bars, as authorities fear a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Saudi Arabia triples VAT, suspends handouts in virus led austerity drive
Saudi Arabia’s finance minister says the kingdom will triple its Value Added Tax (VAT) and halt monthly handout payments to citizens in new austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.
The measures, which could stir public resentment with the cost of living rising, come as the petro-state steps up emergency plans to slash government spending to deal with the twin economic blow.
“It has been decided the cost of living allowance will be halted from June 2020 and VAT will be raised from 5 percent to 15 percent from July 1,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan says in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Jadaan insists the measures are necessary to shore up state finances amid a “sharp decline” in oil revenue as the coronavirus pandemic saps global demand for crude.
— AFP
