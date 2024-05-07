The Israeli military confirms that its 401st Armored Brigade captured the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing this morning.

The crossing with Egypt is now disconnected from the Salah a-Din road in eastern Rafah, which was separately captured by the Givati Brigade in the overnight offensive.

In the overnight operation, some 20 gunmen were killed and troops located three “significant” tunnel shafts, according to the IDF.

Also amid the offensive, an explosive-laden car driving toward an IDF tank was struck and destroyed, the military says.

No soldiers have been wounded in the operation so far.

Troops are now searching the area and preparing for additional missions.

Meanwhile, more than 50 Hamas sites in Rafah were struck by the Air Force overnight, according to the military.