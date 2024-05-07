The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
IDF: Tank force in control of Gazan side of Rafah crossing, key road also held
The Israeli military confirms that its 401st Armored Brigade captured the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing this morning.
The crossing with Egypt is now disconnected from the Salah a-Din road in eastern Rafah, which was separately captured by the Givati Brigade in the overnight offensive.
In the overnight operation, some 20 gunmen were killed and troops located three “significant” tunnel shafts, according to the IDF.
Also amid the offensive, an explosive-laden car driving toward an IDF tank was struck and destroyed, the military says.
No soldiers have been wounded in the operation so far.
Troops are now searching the area and preparing for additional missions.
Meanwhile, more than 50 Hamas sites in Rafah were struck by the Air Force overnight, according to the military.
Anti-Israel protestors demonstrate outside Met Gala, clash with police
Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters in New York converge near the Met Gala in a rally against the ongoing war in Gaza, leading to several arrests, police say.
Among the rallying points were the gates of Columbia University, which has been the center of spreading demonstrations, before protesters marched through Manhattan to American fashion’s biggest night — or at least as close as police would let them.
The Met Gala, which attracts celebrities, fashion designers and mass media attention, is a yearly mammoth fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
It was unclear how many arrests were made as stars walked the carpet and posed for photos, but AFP journalists confirmed several arrests while the New York Daily News reported the number was about a dozen, out of hundreds that gathered near the soiree.
Organizers on X, formerly Twitter, posted a flier for an event dubbed as the “Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza.”
Monday’s protest appeared unconnected to the demonstrations that have rocked Columbia’s campus, culminating in the university calling the police to clear out student protesters.
Six Israelis arrested for attacking, damaging aid convoy heading to Gaza
Police say six people were arrested after dozens tried to block an aid convoy that headed to the Gaza Strip.
The demonstrators blocked roads between the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim and the entrance to Jerusalem in a bid to try and stop the convoy, apparently coming from Jordan.
Police say several trucks and their contents were damaged.
The incident marks the second time a convoy has been attacked since Israel opened the Erez crossing in northern Gaza to aid last week.
יותר מ-5 עצורים בחסימת משאיות הסיוע לעזה בכביש 1. מפגינים פינצ׳רו גלגלים של משאית אחת לפחות והשחיתו סחורה במשאית נוספת. הכביש עדיין חסום. מכת"זית בדרכה למקום@HGoldich
(צילום: זאבי וידבסקי, 360 ניוז) pic.twitter.com/L9vOoQpIWS
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 6, 2024
Demonstrators are angry that aid is going into Gaza through Israel while dozens of Israelis are being held hostage their by Hamas.
Footage appears to show IDF tank in Gazan side of Rafah crossing
Leaked footage purports to show an Israeli tank on the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing this morning.
The clip was first published by Channel 12 news’s chief political analyst Amit Segal on his Telegram channel.
As a rule in the IDF, troops are not allowed to publish footage from ongoing operations for operational security concerns.
The IDF has not yet provided additional details on its operation in eastern Rafah, aside from a vague announcement last night saying it was targeting Hamas sites in the area.
Israeli tanks at the Rafah border crossing this morning pic.twitter.com/Yq0HPlIIGB
— Faytuks News (@Faytuks) May 7, 2024
IDF carrying out drill in Haifa airspace
The Israeli military says it will be carrying out a drill over the airspace of the Haifa bay this morning.
During the drill, the movement of helicopters will be noted and explosions will be heard, the IDF says.
It adds that there is no fear of a security incident.
IDF: Two troops dead after Hezbollah drone attack on Metula Monday
Two IDF reserves soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah-claimed explosive-laden drone attack against an army position near Metula in northern Israel yesterday afternoon, the military announces.
The IDF says it attempted, but failed, to intercept the explosive drone that ultimately struck and killed the soldiers.
The pair are named as Master Sgt. (res.) Dan Kamkagi, 31, from Kfar Oranim, and Master Sgt. (res) Nahman Natan Hertz, 31, from Elazar. Both served in the 551st Brigade’s 6551st Battalion.
Another soldier was lightly hurt in the attack, the military adds.
Their deaths bring the toll of troops killed in attacks on the Lebanon border since October 8 to 13.
Another nine civilians have been killed in Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel.
Over 100 arrested at UC campuses; UCLA to track down suspects behind encampment attack
Over 100 protesters have been arrested at two southern California universities, as schools appear to crack down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations interrupting the end of the academic year.
At the University of California, Los Angeles, police arrested 40 people gathered at a garage ahead of a rally, the Los Angeles Times reports. That move comes hours after police at UC San Diego cleared an encampment and arrested more than 64 people, including 40 students.
At the same time, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says the school’s newly appointed chief safety officer will lead an investigation to identify and prosecute the “group of instigators” who led a violent attack on pro-Palestinian demonstrators last week.
The university has asked Los Angeles police, the FBI and the district attorney’s office for assistance, Block says.
On April 30, a group of counterprotesters assaulted a pro-Palestinian encampment, ripping down wooden boards used as a fence and brawling with activists in a melee that lasted several hours. Many pro-Israel students and Jewish groups distanced themselves from the attackers, claiming they did not appear to be from the school.
UCLA has moved all classes online for the entire week due to ongoing disruptions following the dismantling of an encampment last week.
At the University of Southern California, schools officials have restricted access to the campus, with only two entrances open and long lines of students having their IDs checked, the LA Times reports. An area where a pro-Palestinian encampment had been set up is not fenced off by large wooden boards.
Israeli envoy says US must cut United Nations funding if Palestinian statehood endorsed
Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan says a draft General Assembly resolution recognizing the Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member goes against the founding UN Charter, and would give the Palestinians the de facto status and rights of a state.
“If it is approved, I expect the United States to completely stop funding the UN and its institutions, in accordance with American law,” Erdan says, noting that adoption by the General Assembly would not change anything on the ground.
Under US law, Washington cannot fund any UN organization that grants full membership to any group that does not have the “internationally recognized attributes” of statehood. The US halted funding in 2011 for the UN cultural agency UNESCO after the Palestinians became a full member.
“It remains the US view that the path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations,” says Nate Evans, a spokesperson for the US mission to the UN.
“We are aware of the resolution and reiterate our concerns with any effort to extend certain benefits to entities when there are unresolved questions as to whether the Palestinians currently meet the criteria under the Charter,” he says.
The US is thought to provide approximately one-third of the UN’s budget.
Portland pro-Palestinian group claims it torched 17 cop cars
Law enforcement in Portland, Oregon, is investigating a statement posted online in which an activist group named for slain pro-Palestinian activist Rachel Corrie claims responsibility for torching 17 police vehicles last week.
In a post on the Rose City Counter-Info website signed by a group calling itself Rachel Corrie’s Ghost Brigade, the group says it broke into a police training facility and set 10 fires in a pre-emptive action against the Portland Police Bureau. It says the move was carried out ahead of an eventual operation to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest at Portland State University’s Millar Library.
Hamas' branch in Portland, the Brigade of the Martyr Rahil Corrie, accepts responsibility for destroying fifteen vehicles belonging to the occupation.
— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) May 7, 2024
Police say in an email they are “aware of the online post claiming responsibility and that is part of the investigation,” Oregonlive.com reports.
Protesters had occupied the library for three days before the university asked police to intervene. Four students were among the 12 people arrested Friday, according to Oregonlive.com.
Corrie, from Olympia, Washington, was killed in 2003 when she attempted to block an Israel Defense Forces bulldozer from razing a Palestinian home in Gaza.
MIT protesters break through police barricade into encampment, chant for ‘intifada’
Pro-Palestinian protesters that had been blocked by police from accessing an encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have broken through fencing, linked arms and encircled tents that remained there.
Protesters say they will remain in Kresge Oval overnight, though tensions that flared with police and pro-Israel counter-protesters appear to have eased, student newspaper the Tech reports.
Police had taken up positions near both the Oval demonstration and a sit-in in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue, blocking the street during rush hour in the Boston area. Officers brandished zipties in case of mass arrests, but ultimately did not detain any students, who dispersed from the sit-in on their own, the Tech reports.
Sam Ihns, a graduate student at MIT studying mechanical engineering and a member of MIT Jews for a Ceasefire, says the group has been at the encampment for the past two weeks calling for an end to the killing of thousands of people in Gaza.
“Specifically, our encampment is protesting MIT’s direct research ties to the Israeli Ministry of Defense,” he says.
A video from the school shows protesters clapping and chanting along as an activist on a megaphone calls out “long live the intifada” and “we are the intifada,” statements that have been condemned as antisemitic.
Protestors at MIT today chant “globalize the intifada” and “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.” pic.twitter.com/vtUbFRyh8d
— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 6, 2024
For Israelis, the Arabic word “intifada,” literally “uprising,” conjures traumatic memories of mass waves of deadly terror attacks in 1987-1993 and again in the early 2000s.
