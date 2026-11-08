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Death toll from sand embankment collapse in Gaza rises to five, including children

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:05 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defense agency reports that the death toll from the collapse of a sand embankment at a displacement camp in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip has risen to five.

According to reports from Gaza, at least two children are among the dead.

The Civil Defense agency says the search for missing people is ongoing following the collapse, which was apparently caused by the storm that hit the area in recent days.

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