Zini sought to question Joint List chief in election interference probe — report

Shin Bet chief David Zini has sought to investigate Hadash and Joint List chief Yousef Jabareen in the ongoing probe into potential foreign election interference, i24News reports, thus putting all Arab party leaders in his sights.

It was previously reported that Zini wanted to probe the leaders of Balad, Ta’al and Ra’am. The attorney general blocked him from doing so, saying he had not provided evidence to justify questioning the political leaders.

The probe centers on suspicions that foreign actors, possibly Qatar, sent significant funds to Israel to influence the Arab vote. But significant doubt has been cast on it in recent days.

At the same time, the network also reports that Zini no longer believes alleged foreign funds used to influence the election amounted to NIS 100 million ($31 million), but only a few million shekels.

Election and judicial officials have stressed that the scope of the suspicions means that even if they are substantiated, it would not influence the results of the national vote.