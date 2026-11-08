Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Zini sought to question Joint List chief in election interference probe — report

Today, 10:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Yousef Jabareen, chairman of the Joint List, attends the party’s Hebrew-language campaign launch event ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, in Tel Aviv, October 5, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Yousef Jabareen, chairman of the Joint List, attends the party’s Hebrew-language campaign launch event ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, in Tel Aviv, October 5, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Shin Bet chief David Zini has sought to investigate Hadash and Joint List chief Yousef Jabareen in the ongoing probe into potential foreign election interference, i24News reports, thus putting all Arab party leaders in his sights.

It was previously reported that Zini wanted to probe the leaders of Balad, Ta’al and Ra’am. The attorney general blocked him from doing so, saying he had not provided evidence to justify questioning the political leaders.

The probe centers on suspicions that foreign actors, possibly Qatar, sent significant funds to Israel to influence the Arab vote. But significant doubt has been cast on it in recent days.

At the same time, the network also reports that Zini no longer believes alleged foreign funds used to influence the election amounted to NIS 100 million ($31 million), but only a few million shekels.

Election and judicial officials have stressed that the scope of the suspicions means that even if they are substantiated, it would not influence the results of the national vote.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.