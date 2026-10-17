Democrats’ Golan says government ‘drowning all of us in a sea of terror’ after reported settler attack on European diplomats

The Democrats leader Yair Golan accuses the “Netanyahu-Smotrich government” of “drowning all of us in a sea of terror” after reports that extremist settlers attacked European diplomats in the West Bank.

“My position is clear: We must fight Jewish terror with an iron fist, just as we fight against Palestinian terror. Return to the use of administrative detention against dangerous Jewish terror operatives, in accordance with the law; terror hubs must be dismantled, illegal outposts evacuated, rioters arrested and brought to trial,” he writes on X.