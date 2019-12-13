Jewish Agency’s Herzog praises Johnson’s determination to fight anti-Semitism

Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog sends his congratulations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the election victory, praises the UK leader’s fight against anti-Semitism.

“Big Mazal Tov and congrats to Boris Johnson on this remarkable victory! His determination to fight anti-Semitism, as displayed in his recent letter to me and by his actions, is a source of hope for UK’s citizens and friends, Jews and non-Jews. Best of luck Mr. Prime Minister,” Herzog tweets.

Earlier this year, Herzog wrote to European leaders about his concerns over the rise of anti-Semitism in the wake of the Halle synagogue attack in Germany.