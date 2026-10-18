Pope Leo pledges gradual return to duties in 1st public appearance since cancer surgery

Pope Leo pledges to slowly resume his usual activities as the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics as he greets crowds in St. Peter’s Square during his first public event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago.

The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, fueling speculation about how his illness might change his 17-month papacy.

Smiling from a window of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace as he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear voice, the first US pope thanks people across the world for their prayers and says he will now begin to resume his normal schedule.

“Having overcome this delicate phase… I will now gradually resume my activities, always with the help of God and your prayers,” Leo says.

The pope, who was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital yesterday, came to the window in the palace unaided and held his weekly midday appointment as usual.

He also urges pilgrims waiting below under cloudy skies to set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God “without compromise.”