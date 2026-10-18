Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Reports: Settlers attempt to set fire to trailer, construction equipment in West Bank; no injuries

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:20 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attempted to set fire to a trailer and construction equipment in Wadi Rahim in the South Hebron Hills this morning.

Footage shows smoke billowing from the entrance of the trailer, while a man rushes to an excavator and attempts to dump sand, apparently to extinguish the fire.

The extent of the damage to the trailer is unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

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