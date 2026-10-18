Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Reports: Settlers attempt to set fire to trailer, construction equipment in West Bank; no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attempted to set fire to a trailer and construction equipment in Wadi Rahim in the South Hebron Hills this morning.
Footage shows smoke billowing from the entrance of the trailer, while a man rushes to an excavator and attempts to dump sand, apparently to extinguish the fire.
The extent of the damage to the trailer is unclear.
No injuries have been reported.
????شاهد | مستوطنون يقدمون على إحراق (كرفان) و جرافة في واد الرخيم جنوب يطا جنوب الخليل pic.twitter.com/ZinzfsEck6
— شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 18, 2026
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