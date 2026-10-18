Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Golan visits injured journalist Heidi Levine: ‘The heart breaks. And the blood boils’

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Democrats party chair Yair Golan (right) and MK Gilad Kariv (left) visit photojournalist Heidi Levine, who was attacked in the West Bank on October 16, in the hospital on October 18, 2026. (Yair Golan via X)
Democrats party chair Yair Golan (right) and MK Gilad Kariv (left) visit photojournalist Heidi Levine, who was attacked in the West Bank on October 16, in the hospital on October 18, 2026. (Yair Golan via X)

The Democrats leader Yair Golan visits Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, who is recovering in the hospital after she was beaten by settlers in the West Bank on Friday.

“I sat across from her, together with MK Gilad Kariv, and heard about the moments of terror. About the awful fear that she wouldn’t come out of there alive. About the blows, the blood, about how they abandoned her wounded in the field,” writes Golan on X. “A 65-year-old woman. Facing a gang of hate-filled Jewish rioters. The heart breaks. And the blood boils.”

Golan says that “this Jewish terror endangers us all,” and vows that the situation will change after the election next week.

“We will fight Palestinian terror and Jewish terror with determination, with an iron fist and without any concessions. We will dry up the sources of funding, clear out the hotbeds of violence, and restore full backing to the security forces to act against anyone who instills terror and harms the innocent,” writes Golan.

No other lawmakers appear to have visited Levine.

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