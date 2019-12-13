Record number of women to serve as lawmakers in British parliament

Jo Swinson, the leader of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, steps down as head of her party after a disappointing show, and losing her seat in the UK election.

Swinson was defeated by a candidate from the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Ed Davey MP and Sal Brinton are to take over as joint acting leaders of the party, the Guardian reports, with a leadership vote planned for next year.

“I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve,” Swinson says.