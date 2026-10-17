Report: One killed, dozens injured in strike on Gaza City school

One person has been killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City, Palestinian media reports.

The strike reportedly targeted the Dar al-Arqam school in the city’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood. The identity of the person killed has not yet been confirmed.

The school has been targeted by Israel in the past, with the IDF previously saying the site was being used for Hamas activity.

The military does not immediately respond to a request for comment.