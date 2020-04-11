Jack Black croons ‘Chad Gadya’ for Passover

Jewish actor and comedian Jack Black this week released his own personal version of Passover mainstay “Chad Gadya,” and it has his trademark wacky style all over it.

The cumulative song tells of a chain of beings and objects, with each killing, devouring or otherwise defeating its predecessor: a goat kid is eaten by a cat, which is bitten by a dog, which is beaten by a stick, and so on and so forth, right up to God himself who eventually has dominion over all.

The video includes some simple animation with drawings of the various participants. Black gives it his usual zany flare, with the song’s verses taking on an increasingly madcap tone as they progress and lengthen.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Watch it below: