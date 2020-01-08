Iran says it won’t give Americans black boxes from crashed plane

Uri Geller reveals he has applied to work for the British government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser called for “weirdos and misfits” to apply for jobs.

In an application sent to Johnson’s unorthodox top aide Dominic Cummings, the British-Israeli spoon-bender offered up the use of his “genuine psychic powers.”

“You say you want someone on the ‘frontiers of the science of prediction’? Well look no further,” Geller, 73, writes in a cover letter seen by AFP which begins “Dear Dom.”

“I have genuine psychic powers — just ask Mossad, the CIA and the Pentagon,” he adds, referring to longstanding claims he has worked for US and Israeli intelligence services.

“I am currently busy organizing the opening of The Uri Geller Museum in Israel but would consider a move back to Britain for the right position,” the British-Israeli illusionist says.

— AFP