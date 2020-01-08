Iran says it won’t give Americans black boxes from crashed plane

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Uri Geller applies to work for UK government, offering his ‘psychic powers’
Uri Geller reveals he has applied to work for the British government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser called for “weirdos and misfits” to apply for jobs.
In an application sent to Johnson’s unorthodox top aide Dominic Cummings, the British-Israeli spoon-bender offered up the use of his “genuine psychic powers.”
“You say you want someone on the ‘frontiers of the science of prediction’? Well look no further,” Geller, 73, writes in a cover letter seen by AFP which begins “Dear Dom.”
“I have genuine psychic powers — just ask Mossad, the CIA and the Pentagon,” he adds, referring to longstanding claims he has worked for US and Israeli intelligence services.
“I am currently busy organizing the opening of The Uri Geller Museum in Israel but would consider a move back to Britain for the right position,” the British-Israeli illusionist says.
— AFP
Gantz: Iran will be met with ‘painful’ response if it targets Israel
Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, is also warning Iran not to strike Israel in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani.
“The Iranian strike on an American military base proves once again that Iran is a danger to the entire world and to the stability and safety of the Middle East,” says Gantz. “The IDF is the strongest army in the region and I would not recommend that anyone drag Israel into a clash that it isn’t involved in and test it. If they try to drag us in, I am convinced the response will be powerful, harsh, painful and decisive.”
Blue and White’s Gantz rejects bid to merge with left-wing parties
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz rejects a proposal by Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz to merge with his party and the left-wing Democratic Camp.
“There is no time or room for spin. I met this morning with Labor leader Amir Peretz and Democratic Camp leader Nitzan Horowitz. I clarified to them both that Blue and White will continue to be alternative ruling party in the center of the political map and it will not team up with any party — neither to the right nor to the left. I expect them to act responsibly and take the right action,” says Gantz.
Iran says it won’t give Americans crashed plane’s black boxes
Iran’s aviation authority says it will not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Organisation head Ali Abedzadeh says, quoted by Mehr news agency.
— AFP
