Lebanese prosecutors to summon Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss over Israel visit

A Lebanese prosecutor says Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn — who fled to Beirut from Japan — will be summoned “in the coming hours” over a visit to Israel more than 10 years ago, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Two Lebanese lawyers had submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Ghosn last week, saying he violated Lebanese law by visiting Israel. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war. Prosecutor Ghassan Khoury meets with the two lawyers who filed the case on Wednesday and asks them to bring additional evidence, adding he would summon Ghosn in the coming hours.

Ghosn visited Israel in 2008 and met officials including the prime minister and the president. At the time he announced the launch of electric cars in Israel.

