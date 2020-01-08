Iran president: ‘We don’t retreat in face of America’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic’s response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its general shows “we don’t retreat in the face of America.”

“If America has committed a crime… it should know that it will receive a decisive response,” Rouhani says in a televised address, hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

“If they are wise, they won’t take any other action at this juncture.”

— AFP