Gantz: Iran will be met with ‘painful’ response if it targets Israel

Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, is also warning Iran not to strike Israel in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani.

“The Iranian strike on an American military base proves once again that Iran is a danger to the entire world and to the stability and safety of the Middle East,” says Gantz. “The IDF is the strongest army in the region and I would not recommend that anyone drag Israel into a clash that it isn’t involved in and test it. If they try to drag us in, I am convinced the response will be powerful, harsh, painful and decisive.”