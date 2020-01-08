Peretz stung by Gantz’s rejection of merger

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz lashes Blue and White’s Benny Gantz over his rejection of a proposal under which the centrist list would merge with two left-wing political parties.

“Blue and White would prefer to be pulled after the agenda of Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hausner instead of pursuing a groundbreaking move to build a government of hope and change,” says Peretz, referring to two right-wing MKs on the Blue and White slate.

“We are liable to wake up to a government in which [Naftali] Bennett, [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Ayelet] Shaked are dictating the policies,” he adds, naming right-wing leaders.