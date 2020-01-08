Trump: US has military strength, but doesn’t want to use it

Trump says the US has no interest in using its military force against Iran.

“We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” says the US president.

Trump also addresses the past US strike that killed the leader of the Islamic State.

“ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. And we should work together on this and shared priorities.”

Trump says the United States seeks peace with all who want it.