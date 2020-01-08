Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple says in a historic statement Wednesday.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they say in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they adds.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

— AFP