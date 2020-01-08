Syria supports Iran on missile strike against US

The Syrian government is expressing full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the right to defend itself “in the face of American threats and attacks.”

The foreign ministry says in a statement that Syria holds the “American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality.”

The statement comes after Iran fired more than 20 missiles overnight at bases in Iraq used by US troops in retaliation for the US killing of Iran’s top military commander last week in Baghdad.

Syria is Iran’s strongest ally in the Arab world, and Tehran sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to join President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s civil war.

