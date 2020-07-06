Ministers said to okay keeping synagogues open but limit attendance to 19

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Japanese rival politicians agree to join forces to make 2021 Olympics happen
Tokyo’s newly reelected governor Yuriko Koike and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have agreed to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year.
Koike won her second term Sunday in an overwhelming victory buoyed by public support for her handling of the pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital region.
Abe congratulates Koike for her victory and said, “Gov. Koike and I will have to cooperate more closely than ever.”
Koike says her most pressing task is to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and asks for Abe’s support.
“I will firmly overcome the pandemic with the help of the power of the government, and lead to the Olympics and Paralympics as a proof of our victory,” Koike says.
— AP
Ministerial panel to look into Shin Bet tracking — report
Ministers have voted to create a panel that will look into the need for Shin Bet phone tracking as an epidemiological tool, the Walla news site reports.
The panel will be headed by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen and include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, according to the report.
Ministers agree to keep synagogues open with up to 19 attendees
The government has decided to leave synagogues open but limit attendance to 19 people, during a meeting on new coronavirus restrictions, several news outlets report.
According to reports, ministers had sought to limit attendance to 20 last week, but were stopped by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who said he insisted that 50 people still be allowed in.
Kan reports that the decision is a compromise between Deri and the rest of the cabinet, which sought to shut synagogues as they are seen as major infection incubator and add nothing to the economy. The decision must still be approved by the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.
The outlet reports that the Health Ministry and National Security Council are warning that if ministers do not place more restrictions on gatherings, a return to full lockdown will be inevitable.
