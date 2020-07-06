Knesset gives initial okay to virus bill allowing cabinet to bypass Knesset

A bill that would let the government impose restrictions immediately and only later seek Knesset approval has passed first reading in the parliament.

It must still go through committee and pass two more readings.

The government is looking to fast-track the bill, unveiled this afternoon, in order to immediately impose blanket restrictions on gatherings and other rules intended to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Under the bill, a Knesset committee or the full Knesset would have a week to approve a measure retroactively.

Critics say the law would remove a key check on the government’s power, despite the health emergency.

“This law would provide the government with far too much leeway and would exempt it from the necessary parliamentary oversight,” says researcher Amir Fuchs with the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute.

“Overcoming COVID-19 is indeed a significant challenge that demands flexibility from the government, yet democratic process and genuine debate in the Knesset are not ‘burdens’ on the cabinet. Knesset debates are not only an important tool in safeguarding civil rights, but also in obtaining the public’s trust. Passing this law in such a hasty manner will have the opposite effect and such dramatic decisions must be approved by the Knesset made with full parliamentary oversight,” he adds in a statement.