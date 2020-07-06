El Al said to accept $400 million government bailout

Struggling carrier El Al could be flying back into state hands, as the company’s chairman reportedly accepts a government bailout that will give Israel some 61 percent of the firm.

Under the reported deal, the airline will get a $250 million government-backed loan, with guarantees for 75 percent of the loan, in case the firm defaults.

It also includes a share offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to raise $150 million to help prop up the equity of the firm, which has more than $2 billion of net debt.

The deal also includes efficiency steps that may lead to the firing of 2,000 workers.

The stock offering will come with a caveat that the state must buy any unsold shares, meaning that the state could once again end up as the majority stakeholder in the airline.

The company has been severely hobbled by the coronavirus crisis, and last month shut down all air operations amid an ongoing labor dispute.

The airline was privatized in 2004 and is currently controlled by Knafaim Holdings Ltd, which will see its shares diluted.

A spokesperson for the airline says an official statement will be released shortly.