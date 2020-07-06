Lapid: Israel failing at dealing with virus, there will be blood

Opposition leader Yair Lapid says the increase of coronavirus cases in Israel is a “humiliating failure.”

“We are the only country in the world that is less prepared for the second wave than it was for the first. Netanyahu failed. The detached government isn’t functioning. Infection rates are increasing at dizzying speed. The economy is collapsing,” he says at the start of a Yesh Atid-Telem faction meeting in the Knesset, according to a statement from his spokesman.

He adds that unclear rules from the bloated government are only adding to the problems.

He also predicts/threatens bloody street battles if the government fails to get the economy back up and running.

“If the situation continues as it is, things will end badly. There will be violence in the streets. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’ll be proved wrong but I’m worried about violence. If they don’t provide unemployment benefits for the self-employed. If they don’t let people offset their losses from 2020 against their profits from 2019. If they don’t open the events sector. If there isn’t a target date for opening the skies. If there isn’t a national plan to get the unemployed back to work. There’ll be violence,” he says.