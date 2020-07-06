Peretz asks to merge with Likud to fix flub that could keep him from cabinet

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Ministers said to decide on shutting bars, event halls, gyms and pools
The cabinet has approved measures seeking the immediate closure of event halls, bars, clubs, gyms, public pools and cultural halls, according to reports.
The decision does not affect restaurants, yeshivas or beaches, which had also been discussed for possible closures or limitations.
According to reports, buses will be limited to 20 passengers at a time, with open windows and no air conditioning.
According to previous reports, synagogues attendance will be capped at 19 people.
The decision must still be approved by the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.
Government seeking law letting it enact virus restrictions before Knesset okay
The Prime Minister’s Office says it is seeking legislation that will allow the government to enact emergency measures that will be effective immediately, without needing to wait for an okay from the Knesset.
Under the law, the government could put a rule into effect and it would only be rescinded if the Knesset fails to approve the measure or does not vote on it within seven days.
Under current rules, government decisions must be approved by the coronavirus committee or another relevant panel, which can delay implementation by a day or more. Under the new measure, the if a committee refuses to deal with the measure in a timely manner, it will move to the full Knesset plenum for a vote.
The government has been criticized for making hasty decisions on lockdowns and other restrictions, sometimes based on faulty data, and failing to adequately prepare agencies carrying out the measures or failing to warn residents in time, leading to confusion and complaints of unclear instructions.
But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also reportedly warned ministers that Israel needs to be able to quickly enact guidelines if they are to have maximum effect in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, he said the government was looking into legislation that would cut bureaucracy and oversight surrounding government decisions on lockdown measures.
Lapid: Israel failing at dealing with virus, there will be blood
Opposition leader Yair Lapid says the increase of coronavirus cases in Israel is a “humiliating failure.”
“We are the only country in the world that is less prepared for the second wave than it was for the first. Netanyahu failed. The detached government isn’t functioning. Infection rates are increasing at dizzying speed. The economy is collapsing,” he says at the start of a Yesh Atid-Telem faction meeting in the Knesset, according to a statement from his spokesman.
He adds that unclear rules from the bloated government are only adding to the problems.
He also predicts/threatens bloody street battles if the government fails to get the economy back up and running.
“If the situation continues as it is, things will end badly. There will be violence in the streets. I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’ll be proved wrong but I’m worried about violence. If they don’t provide unemployment benefits for the self-employed. If they don’t let people offset their losses from 2020 against their profits from 2019. If they don’t open the events sector. If there isn’t a target date for opening the skies. If there isn’t a national plan to get the unemployed back to work. There’ll be violence,” he says.
Netanyahu: We are closing in on full lockdown
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers discussing new coronavirus restrictions that “we are standing a step away from a full lockdown,” the Kan public broadcaster reports.
“If we don’t act now, we will have hundreds, maybe more than a thousand serious cases in the next weeks, which will paralyze our [health] system. I am asking for immediate steps that will prevent us from needing to take much more extreme action ahead,” he’s quoted saying at the start of the meeting.
Peretz asks to merge with Likud to fix flub that could keep him from cabinet
Minister Rafi Peretz has reportedly asked to be merged into the Likud party, a day after Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s sister publication, published information showing that Peretz had botched his split from the Yamina party and might be serving as a minister illegally.
According to reports, Peretz has asked the Knesset to approve his Jewish Home faction, renamed as Jewish Home Founded by Mafdal to avoid campaign finance issues, splitting off from Yamina and becoming part of Likud, in a technical procedure intended to allow him to keep his post as Jerusalem Affairs minister.
Peretz split from Yamina to join the government earlier this year, but did so as a lone MK and not as a faction, which legal experts said made him ineligible to join the government or run as part of an existing party in upcoming elections.
— Noam Eynav
Japanese rival politicians agree to join forces to make 2021 Olympics happen
Tokyo’s newly reelected governor Yuriko Koike and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have agreed to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year.
Koike won her second term Sunday in an overwhelming victory buoyed by public support for her handling of the pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital region.
Abe congratulates Koike for her victory and said, “Gov. Koike and I will have to cooperate more closely than ever.”
Koike says her most pressing task is to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and asks for Abe’s support.
“I will firmly overcome the pandemic with the help of the power of the government, and lead to the Olympics and Paralympics as a proof of our victory,” Koike says.
— AP
Ministerial panel to look into Shin Bet tracking — report
Ministers have voted to create a panel that will look into the need for Shin Bet phone tracking as an epidemiological tool, the Walla news site reports.
The panel will be headed by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen and include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, according to the report.
Ministers agree to keep synagogues open with up to 19 attendees
The government has decided to leave synagogues open but limit attendance to 19 people, during a meeting on new coronavirus restrictions, several news outlets report.
According to reports, ministers had sought to limit attendance to 20 last week, but were stopped by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who said he insisted that 50 people still be allowed in.
Kan reports that the decision is a compromise between Deri and the rest of the cabinet, which sought to shut synagogues as they are seen as major infection incubator and add nothing to the economy. The decision must still be approved by the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.
The outlet reports that the Health Ministry and National Security Council are warning that if ministers do not place more restrictions on gatherings, a return to full lockdown will be inevitable.
comments