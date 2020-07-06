Peretz asks to merge with Likud to fix flub that could keep him from cabinet

The Prime Minister’s Office says it is seeking legislation that will allow the government to enact emergency measures that will be effective immediately, without needing to wait for an okay from the Knesset.

Under the law, the government could put a rule into effect and it would only be rescinded if the Knesset fails to approve the measure or does not vote on it within seven days.

Under current rules, government decisions must be approved by the coronavirus committee or another relevant panel, which can delay implementation by a day or more. Under the new measure, the if a committee refuses to deal with the measure in a timely manner, it will move to the full Knesset plenum for a vote.

The government has been criticized for making hasty decisions on lockdowns and other restrictions, sometimes based on faulty data, and failing to adequately prepare agencies carrying out the measures or failing to warn residents in time, leading to confusion and complaints of unclear instructions.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also reportedly warned ministers that Israel needs to be able to quickly enact guidelines if they are to have maximum effect in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, he said the government was looking into legislation that would cut bureaucracy and oversight surrounding government decisions on lockdown measures.