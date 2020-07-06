Government confirms new restrictions, Knesset okay still needed

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry confirm reported restrictions on event halls, bars, clubs and other venues.

According to the announcement, restaurants will be limited to 20 patrons inside and 30 outside.

Hotels will stay open, but hotel bars will need to close and restaurants will be limited to 20 patrons inside.

It also says that summer school will only operate for fourth grade and below.

The measures require approval from the Knesset, or in some cases, the head of the Health Ministry.