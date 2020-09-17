East Jerusalem woman arrested for allegedly spying for Hezbollah

KYIV, Ukraine — Hundreds of Hasidic Jews are still massed at Ukraine’s border, with some saying they had no intention of leaving, even though Kyiv has refused their entry citing coronavirus and Israel has urged them to return.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews head to the central Ukrainian city of Uman every Jewish New Year — which falls on September 18-20 this year — to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslav Hasidic movement.

The believers departed for Uman this year even though both the Ukrainian and Israeli governments last month had urged them not to travel because of the pandemic.

Speaking to AFP from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, one of ultra-Orthodox pilgrims, Itsik Cohen, says the believers are hoping for divine intervention.

“I’m waiting and praying that they open the borders, so we can have the privilege of being with our Rabbi, God willing,” says Cohen, an Israeli Breslav Hasid from Jerusalem.

“We believe in God, and if God wants it this way, we need to do anything we can to show our determination, to the very last minute.”

Ukrainian authorities say the situation hasn’t changed since Monday when crowds of believers began building up on the closed Ukraine border and pilgrims were still refusing to leave.

“They are dancing, they are singing, they are praying,” the spokesman for the Ukrainian border guard service, Andriy Demchenko, tells AFP.

He says that some 1,000 pilgrims are staying between Belarusian and Ukrainian border crossings, while more people were in Belarus.

— AFP