East Jerusalem woman arrested for allegedly spying for Hezbollah

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Hundreds of Hasidic pilgrims at Ukraine border refuse to return despite Israeli plea
KYIV, Ukraine — Hundreds of Hasidic Jews are still massed at Ukraine’s border, with some saying they had no intention of leaving, even though Kyiv has refused their entry citing coronavirus and Israel has urged them to return.
Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews head to the central Ukrainian city of Uman every Jewish New Year — which falls on September 18-20 this year — to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslav Hasidic movement.
The believers departed for Uman this year even though both the Ukrainian and Israeli governments last month had urged them not to travel because of the pandemic.
Speaking to AFP from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, one of ultra-Orthodox pilgrims, Itsik Cohen, says the believers are hoping for divine intervention.
“I’m waiting and praying that they open the borders, so we can have the privilege of being with our Rabbi, God willing,” says Cohen, an Israeli Breslav Hasid from Jerusalem.
“We believe in God, and if God wants it this way, we need to do anything we can to show our determination, to the very last minute.”
Ukrainian authorities say the situation hasn’t changed since Monday when crowds of believers began building up on the closed Ukraine border and pilgrims were still refusing to leave.
“They are dancing, they are singing, they are praying,” the spokesman for the Ukrainian border guard service, Andriy Demchenko, tells AFP.
He says that some 1,000 pilgrims are staying between Belarusian and Ukrainian border crossings, while more people were in Belarus.
— AFP
UK’s Johnson warns tougher virus measures needed to ‘protect’ Christmas
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and “protect” the Christmas holidays as the government prepares to introduce stricter measures in northeast England.
Johnson’s comments come amid reports that the government plans to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants in response to a recent jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. Local officials asked for more restrictions now to prevent a tighter lockdown later.
Johnson writes in a piece published in The Sun newspaper that the only way to be certain the country can enjoy the winter holidays “is to be tough now.”
He says he wants to “stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.”
Over the past two days, opposition lawmakers had criticized Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused his government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle a second wave of the pandemic. A shortage of testing capacity is a particular concern, with people around the country complaining they were unable to book appointments for tests or directed to testing centers far from their homes.
Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the virus because it allows those who are infected to self-isolate while helping health officials identify hot spots and trace those who are infected.
Daily infection rates have risen to levels not seen since late May, forcing the British government to impose limits on public gatherings.
— AP
Israeli and Dubai diamond exchanges ink trade deal
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Israeli and Dubai diamond exchanges announce they had struck a deal to boost trade, just days after Israel signed breakthrough agreements with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to normalize their relations.
With the US-brokered agreements, the UAE and Israel are taking their quiet economic ties public for the first time. The UAE announced the end of its boycott of Israel last month, allowing commerce to flow between the oil-rich Emirates and Israel. Already, Emirati and Israeli banks and research firms have rushed to sign agreements.
Israel, once the world’s largest diamond sales center, remains a major leader in the polishing of large diamonds and is home to a booming high-tech sector. Dubai, a regional financial hub, also hosts an emerging diamond trade. The industry there has grown from an export trade of $3.6 billion in 2003 to $23 billion in 2019.
The Israeli Diamond Exchange will open an office in Dubai, while the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, an economic free zone, will set up shop in Ramat Gan, Israel, the base of the Israeli exchange.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, head of the DMCC and chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, expresses excitement about the economic benefits for both sides, saying the agreement “will attract businesses to the emirate as well as boost the regional and international trade of this precious stone.”
Yoram Dvash, head of Israel’s Diamond Exchange, praises Dubai’s economic free zones and “convenient” business conditions.
— AP
East Jerusalem woman arrested for allegedly spying for Hezbollah
Israeli authorities have arrested an East Jerusalem woman who the Shin Bet security service says spied for Hezbollah.
The Shin Bet last month arrested Yasmin Jaber, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem who works for the National Library at Hebrew University, on charges of working for the Lebanese terror group.
The Shin Bet claims that Jaber was recruited during an international “youth conference” in Lebanon in 2015, which Hezbollah exploited to locate and recruit Israeli Arabs as agents.
Since her recruitment by the Lebanese terror group, Jaber communicated with her Hezbollah handler through secret messages on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, according to the Shin Bet.
“This Shin Bet investigation… is the product of a lengthy intelligence operation to locate those suspected of being recruited by Hezbollah. It is another step in the counterterrorism efforts carried out in the past year against Quds Force and Hezbollah attempts to recruit Israeli Arabs,” a senior Shin Bet official says in a statement.
Earlier this year, the Shin Bet accused Beirut Hamoud, an Arab Israeli woman living in Lebanon, of working to recruit Israeli citizens as operatives for the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group. Hamoud denied the claims, saying that she had merely been meeting with old friends of hers.
The Shin Bet says an indictment for Jaber will be issued in the coming days.
— Aaron Boxerman
comments