2 US senators warn Poland’s president on anti-Semitism, Holocaust restitution

WASHINGTON — Two US senators write to Polish President Andrzej Duda to express their concern about a rise in what they say is anti-Semitic discourse, citing one of his own statements.

The letter sent by Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Republic Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma on several occasions notes the close defense ties of the United States and Poland and suggests a failure to address anti-Semitism and advance Holocaust restitution could impede the growth of the relationship.

Much of the rhetoric singled out in the letter, which was released yesterday, has to do with the debate in Poland over Holocaust restitution. It became an issue in the recent presidential campaign when Duda, a member of the ruling Law and Justice party, won reelection.

“We are alarmed by growing anti-Semitic discourse in Poland and scapegoating of the Jewish community, which run counter to our nations’ shared values,” the letter says. “Specifically, during Poland’s 2020 presidential campaign, the Law and Justice Party and state television peddled anti-Semitic tropes and thinly veiled demagoguery.”

It cites a number of insinuations that Duda’s rival in the election, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, was in the pocket of Jews pressing the restitution issue.

Among these was a July 9 statement by Duda.

“I will never sign a bill which says that we will treat the inheritance of people from one ethnic group more favorably than from others,” he said.

— JTA