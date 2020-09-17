US sanctions 2 companies, individual over Hezbollah links

The US Treasury Department announces sanctions on two Lebanon-based firms and an individual for their alleged ties to the Hezbollah terror group.

The Treasury names the companies as Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction. It says Sultan Khalifah As’ad, a member of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, has close ties with both firms.

According to a statement, the two companies worked with a former Lebanese minister under US sanctions to win lucrative government contracts and then kicked up profits it earned on these tenders to Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

The statement says As’ad was a founder of Meamar and that Arch was registered in the name of a Lebanese-backed politician.

“Through Hezballah’s exploitation of the Lebanese economy and manipulation of corrupt Lebanese officials, companies associated with the terrorist organization are awarded government contracts,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is quoted saying.

He adds: “The United States remains committed to targeting Hezballah and its supporters as they corruptly abuse Lebanese resources to enrich their leaders while the Lebanese people suffer from inadequate services.”