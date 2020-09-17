Novichok-tainted bottle found in Russian opposition leader’s room, colleagues say

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s largest prison is grappling with an alarming coronavirus outbreak, as many inmates refuse to take preventative measures or get tested under the impression that catching the virus could speed up their release as part of a rumored general amnesty, the head of the country’s doctors union warns.

Over 200 of the 3,000 detainees at Roumieh prison have tested positive in recent days, Sharaf Abu Sharaf, president of Lebanese Order of Physicians, tells The Associated Press.

The outbreak in the prison east of Beirut, which is notorious for overcrowding, comes as Lebanon is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. Some detainees’ families have urged the state to issue amnesty to certain detainees to reduce the possibility of the virus sweeping through the country’s prison population.

“Overcrowding is the prison’s main problem,” Abu Sharaf says, adding that the 223 detainees who tested positive were being quarantined in a separate building inside the prison compound. He says the vast majority of detainees had minor or no symptoms, and a small number had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Some observers say the spread of the virus in Lebanon is being used to pressure the government to implement a general amnesty for prisoners.

