FM Zarif wishes Iran’s Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wishes a happy Rosh Hashanah to his country’s Jewish community and Jews worldwide.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I wish Iranian—and indeed all—Jews happiness, and most of all, good health,” he writes on Twitter.

Despite the regular calls by Iranian leaders for Israel’s destruction, Zarif and other top officials in the Islamic Republic have extended Rosh Hashanah greetings in recent years.

Some 100,000 Jews lived in Iran before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, but that number has since dwindled to below 10,000 as most fled the country.

In his tweet, Zarif also takes a shot at the normalization deals Israel inked with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which were signed as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords.

“The children of Adam, Abraham and Moses are siblings who deserve to live in a real democratic peace—not business deal,” he says.