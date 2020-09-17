Polish parliament drops proposed ban on export of kosher and halal meat

A ban on the for-export production of kosher and halal meat in Poland is off the table for the parliament there.

An amendment to the draft of the Law on Animal Protection introduced by the agriculture committee omits the ban proposal from the bill submitted last week by the ruling Law and Justice party, wPolityce.pl reports.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz of the Polish People’s Party warns during a committee debate today that banning the for-export production of halal and kosher meat will cost the Polish economy $1.8 billion.

The amended bill ends the breeding of animals for the fur industry, bans the use of circus animals and increases supervision of animal shelters.

Animal welfare activists oppose the slaughter of animals for kosher and halal meat because it precludes stunning before the animals’ throats are cut. Proponents of the practice reject claims it is cruel and say it induces a quick and humane death for the animal.

