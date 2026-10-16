3 Arab Israelis arrested for suspected murder of Palestinian after work-related dispute

After the body of a man was found yesterday in a forested area in northern Israel, police say they have arrested three suspects in his murder.

The victim is named as Rabia Obeidi, a 38-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank town of Zububa, north of Jenin. He was found near Lavi Forest and near the Golani Interchange in the Galilee.

Police say they have arrested two men and a woman, all from the nearby Arab town of Tur’an. According to the Ynet news site, they are a husband and wife in their 50s and a man in his 20s, who are suspected of beating Obeidi to death after the latter asked for severance pay after leaving a company owned by the couple.

They are set to come for a remand hearing today at the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court.