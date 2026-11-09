Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Armed man attempted to enter synagogue in Washington, DC, federation says
Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.
An armed man attempted to enter a synagogue in Washington, DC, over the weekend, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington says in a statement.
The individual attempted to gain access to the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a Reform synagogue, the statement says.
The suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.
Our statement on an incident that occurred this weekend at Washington Hebrew Congregation.
JShield, Federation's community security initiative, works to keep Jewish institutions informed, connected with law enforcement, and prepared to respond to security concerns. pic.twitter.com/jCLFDZ5HLz
— The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (@JFGW) November 9, 2026
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