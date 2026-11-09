Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Armed man attempted to enter synagogue in Washington, DC, federation says

By Luke Tress Today, 8:41 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

An armed man attempted to enter a synagogue in Washington, DC, over the weekend, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington says in a statement.

The individual attempted to gain access to the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a Reform synagogue, the statement says.

The suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

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