Belgian FM blasts settler attack on European diplomats, vows to press for sanctions

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot slams “in the strongest terms” the settler attack against European diplomats in the West Bank village of Taybeh and vows to press the European Union to put sanctions on those responsible for the violence.

“A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe,” he writes on X.

“Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack,” he says.

“As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for violent settlers must end,” he continues.

“Belgium will continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them,” he adds.

“This violence cannot be separated from Israel’s illegal settlement policy. Belgium condemns settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end.”

???????? I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) October 17, 2026