Citation of merit awarded to officer killed in Gaza operation gone awry
The IDF officer killed in a Gaza raid late last year has been awarded a citation of merit for his actions during the operation, the army says.
The commendation — known in Hebrew as a tzalash — was presented to the family of the officer, who for security reasons can only be identifed by his rank and first initial of his Hebrew name: Lt. Col. “Mem.”
The IDF says Mem earned the citation of merit for “acting with his team behind enemy lines, with determination, level-headedly and courageously in order to defend his comrades with initiative and fearlessness, for taking a lead role in dominating the enemy and for acting wisely in moving to dominate [the enemy].”
The award was presented to Mem’s parents, wife and children in his family home by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.
Mem was part of a special forces team carrying out an intelligence operation within the Gaza Strip. The team was caught by members of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza city of Khan Younis, leading to a firefight and a complicated rescue effort, in which Mem was killed by friendly fire, according to an IDF investigation.
Mem’s actions were credited with being crucial to this largely successful rescue operation.
“He made a decision through which he was able to create the conditions so that the situation would not deteriorate into a crisis with strategic implications,” Kohavi says during the ceremony.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin meets with Trump’s outgoing peace envoy
President Reuven Rivlin is meeting with US President Donald Trump’s outgoing peace envoy at his official residence in Jerusalem.
A statement from Rivlin’s office says Jason Greenblatt wanted to say goodbye before officially stepping down and that the two are discussing the US envoy’s “efforts to promote understanding and trust in the region,” with the president expressing hope they bear fruit.
Greenblatt, who is in the country for the wedding of US Ambassador David Friedman’s daughter, met Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was also supposed to meet with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.
His visit to the country comes after elections last week ended in gridlock, with neither Gantz nor Netanyahu having a clear path to forming a government.
Greenblatt said last week the Trump administration has not yet decided whether it will release its long-delayed peace plan during or after coalition talks.
Brother of well-known Egyptian activist gets 15 days in jail after Sissi criticism
CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered the brother of a US-based well-known Egyptian activist to remain in custody pending an investigation into taking part in activities of an outlawed group and disseminating fake news.
Wael Ghonim, who led a Facebook page that helped ignite the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, has said security forces arrested his brother Hazem Thursday.
Lawyer Mohammed el-Baker tells The Associated Press Sunday that prosecutors ordered Hazim Ghonim to remain in custody for 15 days.
Wael Ghonim claimed that his recent criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi prompted authorities to retaliate by detaining his brother.
The arrest came as Egyptian social media was awash with calls for anti-government protests last week. On Friday, hundreds joined in scattered, small protests in Cairo and other cities.
— AP
Netanyahu meets with Shas chief Deri before consultations with president
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Shas party leader Aryeh Deri ahead of political factions’ consultations with President Reuven Rivlin later today on who should form the next government after last week’s elections ended in stalemate.
Deri will give a televised statement to the press at some point prior to the Shas representatives’ meeting with Rivlin, according to Hebrew media reports.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas closely embraced the prime minister in its election campaign and Deri joined a minority “bloc” of right-wing and religious parties last week pledging to only join a government together and that Netanyahu is their candidate for premier.
Though he signed the pledge, Deri was absent from meetings Netanyahu had with the heads of allied parties and since the elections has appeared to soften his opposition to sitting in a government with the centrist Blue and White party.
