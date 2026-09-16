Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Death toll in collapse of building in Gaza City rises to 20

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:40 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, September 16, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, September 16, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)

Gaza’s Civil Defense, a rescue service operating under Hamas’s authority, says the death toll from the collapse of a multistory building in Gaza City this morning has risen to 20, including eight children.

According to the statement, 20 people were pulled alive from the rubble.

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