Death toll in collapse of building in Gaza City rises to 20
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Gaza’s Civil Defense, a rescue service operating under Hamas’s authority, says the death toll from the collapse of a multistory building in Gaza City this morning has risen to 20, including eight children.
According to the statement, 20 people were pulled alive from the rubble.
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