Documents show how Israel oversaw flow of Qatari money to Hamas-controlled Gaza — report

Documents published by Time magazine show how Israel coordinated and encouraged the flow of nearly $2 billion from Qatar to Hamas-controlled Gaza for over a decade.

The Qatari payments into Gaza, long a source of controversy, came under far more intense scrutiny and criticism following the October 7 onslaught. Qatar has previously denied that any of the money was meant for Hamas and has said Israel is to blame if the terror group received any of the money.

The Time report reviews, as previously reported by The Times of Israel, how Israel encouraged and facilitated the payments, including via suitcases of cash that were delivered to the Strip; a United Nations-backed agreement on the payments; and a 2020 letter from then-Mossad director Yossi Cohen to Qatar’s emir.

The report says Israel took an active role in coordinating and facilitating the payments.