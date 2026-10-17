European diplomats reportedly attacked by settlers during olive harvest visit in West Bank

European diplomats were reportedly attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank a short while ago.

Army Radio reports that vehicles belonging to diplomats from France, Belgium, and Poland were attacked by Jewish Israelis in the village of Taybeh during an olive harvest there.

According to footage published by the station, one of the diplomatic vehicles was pelted with stones, and its window was smashed. A video shows one of the diplomats lying on the ground.

Army Radio says that, according to testimonies, seven masked settlers arrived at the area on ATVs, surrounded the diplomatic vehicle, demanded identification documents, and smashed the window of a vehicle belonging to the Belgian consulate.

תיעוד נוסף: היהודים מתקרבים לרכב הדיפלומטים – עם אלות בידיהם pic.twitter.com/sSrSLUyOhu — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) October 17, 2026