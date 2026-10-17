Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
French FM demands Israel hold extremist settlers responsible for attack on mayor
PARIS, France — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demands that Israel crack down on “criminal violence” after a French mayor was beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the northern French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, “was violently assaulted by extremist settlers,” Barrot says on X.
“The Israeli authorities must arrest those responsible for these revolting acts and take them to justice. They must urgently halt this criminal violence and guarantee the safety of civilian populations, as they are compelled to do under international law.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Pro-Netanyahu pundit calls Eisenkot a ‘monkey,’ in apparent racist jab; Yashar compares comment to infamous 1981 ‘chah’chahim’ speech
- Post by wife of aide to British PM backing Palestine Action doesn’t warrant probe, UK police says
- Flydubai captain recalls struggle to open cockpit door during attempted terror attack, in first TV interview
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