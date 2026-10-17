Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

French mayor attacked by settlers says incident proves government tolerance for violence

Today, 7:26 pm
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A French mayor who was attacked today by Israeli settlers in the West Bank tells AFP that the incident showed a tolerance by Israel’s right-wing government for settler violence.

“I think that if settlers are behaving like this, there is a tolerance on the part of the Israeli government,” Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the northern French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, says after he was attacked on a goodwill visit to the town of Taybeh.

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