French mayor attacked by settlers says incident proves government tolerance for violence

A French mayor who was attacked today by Israeli settlers in the West Bank tells AFP that the incident showed a tolerance by Israel’s right-wing government for settler violence.

“I think that if settlers are behaving like this, there is a tolerance on the part of the Israeli government,” Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the northern French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, says after he was attacked on a goodwill visit to the town of Taybeh.