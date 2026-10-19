Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Germany summons Iranian envoy over plot to kill Jewish community leader

By Reuters Today, 9:39 pm
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Germany has summoned the Iranian ambassador, the German Foreign Ministry says in a post on X, after a German court sentenced two men for planning to kill the leader of a Jewish organization in Germany.

The court said last week that one of the men had been steered by Iran’s intelligence service.

Germany’s ambassador to Iran was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs over “baseless accusations,” Iranian media reports.

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