Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Germany summons Iranian envoy over plot to kill Jewish community leader
Germany has summoned the Iranian ambassador, the German Foreign Ministry says in a post on X, after a German court sentenced two men for planning to kill the leader of a Jewish organization in Germany.
The court said last week that one of the men had been steered by Iran’s intelligence service.
Germany’s ambassador to Iran was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs over “baseless accusations,” Iranian media reports.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Bennett to Netanyahu: You need to tell the public right now what is going on between you and Qatar
- Poll: No immediate bump for Netanyahu from Trump endorsement; 81% of opposition supporters intend to vote, compared to 74% of pro-Netanyahu voters
- Report: Netanyahu aide Urich admits Qatar paid him hundreds of thousands of shekels; he kept working for Doha after Oct. 7, saw no moral issue
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