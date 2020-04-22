The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Health Ministry: Virus death toll up to 187, with 14,326 infections
The Health Ministry says 187 people have died of the coronavirus.
It records 14,326 cases, a rise of 443 infections in 24 hours, more than double the increase as compared to a day earlier.
The ministry says 148 people are in serious condition, 111 of them on ventilators.
Another 124 are in moderate condition.
The ministry says 4,961 people have recovered.
Virus toll rises to 185 as woman, 95, succumbs to illness
A 95-year-old woman dies of the coronavirus in southern Israel, bringing the death toll from the virus to 185.
Her death is announced by the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.
Footage emerges from West Bank ramming-stabbing
Footage from the attack at a West Bank checkpoint this morning shows the Palestinian assailant accelerate his van into the Border Police officer, then get out and attack him with a pair of scissors.
The border guard initially fights back against his attacker and shoves him away. The officer then runs away as other border guards at the scene are seen opening fire at the assailant.
— Judah Ari Gross
Chief rabbis to join Christian, Muslim, Druze leaders in interfaith prayer
Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Druze religious leaders in Israel will hold an interfaith virtual prayer today at 3 p.m., amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Rabbis Yitzhak Yosef and David Lau will join the Greek Orthodox patriarch Theophilos III and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, imam Sheikhs Jamal al-Ubra and Aqeel al-Atrash, and Druze leader Sheikh Mowafak Tarif, to pray for the victims of the pandemic.
The prayer will be recorded and broadcast from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.
Iran claims successful launch of military satellite
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the United States, a successful launch after months of failures.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called “Noor,” or light. The US State Department and the Pentagon, which say that such launches advance Iran’s ballistic missile program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On its official website, the Guard says the satellite successfully reached an orbit of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the Earth’s surface.
The two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran’s Central Desert, the Guard says, without elaborating. The paramilitary force says it used a Ghased, or “messenger,” satellite carrier to put the device into space, a previously unheard-of system.
The launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal and after a US drone strike killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January.
Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months.
On Sunday, the Guard acknowledged it had a tense encounter with US warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleged without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.
— AP
West Bank attack was combined car-ramming and stabbing — police
A Border Police officer is moderately injured in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a checkpoint east of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, police say.
According to police, the assailant rammed his car into the border guard, then got out of the vehicle and attacked the officer with a knife before other troops at the scene shot him.
It was not immediately clear if the suspect has been killed.
Police say a pipe bomb was also found at the scene, requiring the area to be closed off until sappers could remove the device.
The identity of the assailant is not immediately released.
— Judah Ari Gross
Medics say wounded officer in moderate condition
The Magen David Adom emergency service says the officer stabbed in the West Bank is moderately hurt in the attack.
Medics are treating the man, it says.
US health chief: Second wave of virus next winter could be worse
A second wave of the novel coronavirus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the United States’ top health officials says.
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calls on Americans to use the coming months to prepare — and get their flu shots.
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” he is quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post published late Tuesday.
“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he says.
The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, with 44,845 deaths — the most reported of any country.
— AFP
Border Police officer stabbed in West Bank attack
A Border Police officer has been stabbed at a junction near Abu Dis in the West Bank, police say in a statement.
The stabbing is a suspected terror attack, it says.
The injured officer is conscious, according to police.
It says the stabber has “been neutralized,” without elaborating.
Cabinet set to approve Memorial Day, Independence Day closure
The cabinet will convene today to vote on a plan to close the nation’s military cemeteries during next week’s Memorial Day in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In its announcement on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said the government is also planning to impose a nationwide lockdown the following day, on Israel’s Independence Day, in order to prevent large celebrations and gatherings.
The Prime Minister’s Office has said intercity travel would be prohibited on Memorial Day, with the exception of people going to work and shopping in permitted stores.
A lockdown planned for Independence Day would be similar to ones imposed on the first and last days of the week-long Passover holiday, when Israelis were prohibited from leaving their towns and stores were forced to shut down.
Ministers will also debate the possibility of nightly closures of Arab towns and cities during the upcoming month-long Ramadan holiday, which traditionally sees families gather for post-fast festive meals after sundown.
Blue and White MK: There will be no legislation bypassing High Court
Blue and White MK Chili Tropper says the new government with Likud will not advance legislation that bypasses the High Court of Justice, a long-held aspiration of many right-wing politicians.
“There will be no legislation bypassing the High Court. If it [the court] decides that Netanyahu cannot form a government, we will respect that and probably go to elections,” Tropper tells Army Radio.
Activists have petitioned the court to block Netanyahu from forming a coalition due to the bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges against him.
Blue and White and Likud clinched a unity deal this week after over a year of political deadlock.
In role reversal, Egypt sends virus aid to US
Egypt yesterday flew a plane of medical supplies to the United States to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a role reversal for a top US aid recipient.
Egypt’s general-turned-president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has been eager to cement relations with US President Donald Trump, and his country has already shipped medical goods with fanfare to China and Italy.
A video statement from Sisi’s office shows crates in wrapping that read in English and Arabic, “From the Egyptian people to the American people,” being loaded into a military cargo plane.
Dutch Ruppersberger, who leads a group in the US House of Representatives that promotes relations with Egypt, says the plane landed at Andrews Air Force base outside Washington.
The plane brought 200,000 masks, 48,000 shoe covers and 20,000 surgical caps among other supplies, says Ruppersberger, a Democrat who heads the bipartisan group.
“This is why international diplomacy and maintaining relationships with allies like Egypt are essential not in times of crisis, but every day,” he writes on Twitter.
The US ambassador in Cairo, Jonathan Cohen, also voices appreciation for the “generous” shipment.
Egypt has reported 250 deaths from COVID-19 and some 3,300 cases, according to the World Health Organization.
— AFP
Yitzhar settlement condemns demolitions; far-right attorney petitions High Court
A statement from the Yitzhar settlement condems the demolition, blasting the government for green-lighting it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The settlement calls the measure a “price tag,” a term that refers to vandalism and other hate crimes carried out by Jewish ultra-nationalists ostensibly in retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies perceived as hostile to the settler movement.
In the middle of the demolition, far-right activist-attorney Itamar Ben Gvir issues a statement saying that his legal assistant Hananel Dorfman had petitioned the High Court to compel the forces to halt the razing.
— Jacob Magid
Hundreds of troops carrying out demolitions at illegal outposts
Hundreds of Israeli security personnel descend on several outposts outside of the flashpoint Yitzhar settlement in the northern West Bank to carry out demolitions of six illegal structures.
Four of the structures are located in the Kipa Sruga and Tekuma outposts in Area C, and two are in Kumi Ori in Area B, according to a spokesman for the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes West Bank construction.
While the Oslo Accords bar Israelis from building in Area B, the residents of Kumi Ori — where only a handful of families live along with several dozen far-right activists known as hilltop youth — have long flouted those laws.
One of the two homes demolished in Kumi Ori belongs to the family of Neria Zarog, who, according to a security official who spoke to The Times of Israel last year, is a “violent extremist” who has inspired attacks against Palestinians and Israeli forces alike.
Zarog rebuilt his home almost immediately after it was razed for its lack of permits in January, a Civil Administration spokesman says.
Zarog was arrested this morning for “refusing to evacuate” the scene in order for the security forces to raze his home, a Border Police spokesman says.
— Jacob Magid
