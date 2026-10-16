Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ over troops in south Lebanon
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it launched an interceptor missile a short while ago toward a “suspicious aerial target” identified over an area of southern Lebanon where troops are operating.
No sirens sounded in any towns, as no threat was posed to Israeli civilians.
There have been several such incidents in recent weeks.
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