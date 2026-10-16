IDF says Hamas terrorist who attacked Re’im base on Oct. 7 killed in airstrike

A Hamas terrorist who took part in the attack on the military’s Re’im base during the October 7 onslaught was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip earlier this week, the military announces.

The strike on Wednesday killed Maher Walid Omar al-Husseini, the commander of a Nukhba Force cell in Hamas’s military wing, the IDF says.

The military says Husseini had invaded the Re’im base on October 7, 2023, and recently was advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and was attempting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

להסרת איום: צה"ל חיסל ראש חוליית נוח'בה שפשט למחנה רעים בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף שלשום בדרום רצועת עזה וחיסל את המחבל מאהר וליד עמר אלחציני, ראש חוליית נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. המחבל פשט למחנה רעים במהלך טבח 7 באוקטובר. בעת האחרונה המחבל קידם מתווי טרור נגד… pic.twitter.com/LtxEe87FbJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 16, 2026