Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

IDF says Hamas terrorist who attacked Re’im base on Oct. 7 killed in airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas terrorist who took part in the attack on the military’s Re’im base during the October 7 onslaught was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip earlier this week, the military announces.

The strike on Wednesday killed Maher Walid Omar al-Husseini, the commander of a Nukhba Force cell in Hamas’s military wing, the IDF says.

The military says Husseini had invaded the Re’im base on October 7, 2023, and recently was advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and was attempting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.