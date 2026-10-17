Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
IDF: Troops dispatched to West Bank village after Israeli injured in clash
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The military says troops and Border Police officers were dispatched to the West Bank village of Beit Lid following reports of a “confrontation between several Israeli civilians and several Palestinians in the area.”
An Israeli civilian was injured in the area and taken for medical treatment, and “reports of additional injuries are being examined,” the army says.
“The forces are conducting searches in the area,” the IDF adds.
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