Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

IDF: Troops dispatched to West Bank village after Israeli injured in clash

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:50 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The military says troops and Border Police officers were dispatched to the West Bank village of Beit Lid following reports of a “confrontation between several Israeli civilians and several Palestinians in the area.”

An Israeli civilian was injured in the area and taken for medical treatment, and “reports of additional injuries are being examined,” the army says.

“The forces are conducting searches in the area,” the IDF adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.