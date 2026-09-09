Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Israel has no plans ‘to expel or to deport’ Palestinians from Gaza, Sa’ar says

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:26 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel is not planning to expel or deport any Palestinians from the Gaza Strip by force, says Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“We are not planning to expel or to deport anyone from [the] Gaza Strip,” he says during a press conference in Ljubljana, where Sa’ar is opening an Israeli embassy in the Balkan country.

“If someone wants to immigrate from his own will and there is a country which is ready to accept him,” Sa’ar continues, “as it happens from any conflict area in the world, we will not oppose that.”

“But we will not force anyone against his will,” says Sa’ar.

Senior members of the government, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have pushed Israel to encourage Gazans to leave the war-torn territory.

Last week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said plans to facilitate the mass emigration of Palestinians from Gaza remain under discussion and were merely “frozen” by US President Donald Trump, not taken off the table entirely.

“There is no real solution for Gaza in the end without this migration,” Katz added.

Nava Freiberg contributed to this report. 

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.