The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Israeli journalist in Lebanon accused of recruiting for Hezbollah
The Shin Bet security service accuses an Arab Israeli woman living in Lebanon of working to recruit Israeli citizens as operatives for the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.
According to the Shin Bet, Beirut Hamoud sought to enlist two female residents of the northern town of Majd al-Krum, where she is originally from.
Hamoud, a journalist at the Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached out to the two woman and met with them in Turkey in December, after which the Shin Bet questioned them on suspicion that Hamoud and her Lebanese husband Bilal Bizari tried to recruit them to Hezbollah, the security agency says.
“During the investigation the contact between the two and Beirut was confirmed, as well as information about the meeting in Turkey and the way in which Hezbollah worked through Beirut and her husband to enlist additional Israelis for Hezbollah operations,” a Shin Bet statement says.
The two Majd al-Krum residents were arrested on May 2 and have since been released under conditions.
The Shin Bet also says one of its agents called Hamoud’s husband to warn Israel was on to them and to cease their efforts to recruit Israelis citizens for Hezbollah.
— Alex Fulbright
Lapid predicts bloodshed from Netanyahu-Mandelblit tussle
Opposition leader Yair Lapid says on Twitter that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bashing of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the law enforcement community is “wild incitement” that “will end in blood.”
“Bibi cannot say afterwards ‘I didn’t know.’ He is leading the incitement. Anyone who stays quiet gives him legitimacy — they are also responsible,” he says, in a veiled jab at former partner Benny Gantz.
‘Netanyahu associates’ lash out at Mandelblit
Responding to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision that a wealthy friend cannot fund his legal defense, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Mandelblit of hypocrisy.
“The attorney general’s conflict of interest screams out to the heaven,” reads a statement sent out to Hebrew media and attributed to Netanyahu’s associates.
“With one hand he serves a false indictment against the prime minister, and with his other he does everything to sabotage the prime minister’s ability to defend himself.”
The statement calls the graft charges against Netanyahu “politically motivated.”
“Ridiculous.”
AG says Netanyahu cannot fund legal defense with donation from witness
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has told the State Comptroller’s Office that he opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to receive some NIS 10 million in outside funding for his legal expenses in a series of graft cases, saying that the donation would border on a gift.
“It cannot be stated that receiving this amount by the Prime Minister from Mr. Partridge is not a gift given to him as a public servant,” reads a letter from Mandelblit’s office urging the permits panel to reject the request.
Netanyahu has asked the committee to allow an NIS 10 million ($2.9 million) donation from Spencer Partrich, a Michigan-based real estate magnate, to fund his legal defense.
Because Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases, the committee has asked the country’s attorney general for his opinion on the matter.
