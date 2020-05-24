Knesset speaker Levin: Opening of PM’s trial ‘low point for the Israeli legal system’

Newly appointed Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin tears into law enforcement and the judiciary over the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to start this afternoon.

“The day of the opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial will be remembered as one of the low points of the Israeli legal system,” Levin of Likud said in a statement.

“The charges against the prime minister are unprecedented in Western democracies. Their place, if at all, was in the ethical and non-criminal sphere, and not for the world’s top jurists,” he writes. “The State of Israel needs a fair, equitable and non-selective law enforcement system. Therefore, the trial that opens today is not just Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, it is a trial of the future of Israeli democracy and the future of its law enforcement system.”

“I, like millions of Israeli citizens, stand with the prime minister today. Next to the truth. Alongside justice,” he concludes.