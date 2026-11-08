Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Likud’s Ofir Katz to once again lead faction in the Knesset

Today, 9:22 pm
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Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset, October 21, 2025. (Noam Moskowitz, Office of the Knesset Spokesperson)
Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset, October 21, 2025. (Noam Moskowitz, Office of the Knesset Spokesperson)

Likud says MK Ofir Katz will once again serve as faction chairman for the party in the Knesset.

Katz served in the role in the outgoing Knesset, as well as in the role of coalition whip.

The Religious Zionism party says incoming MK Itamar Eitam will be its faction chairman.

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