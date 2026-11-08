Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
Likud’s Ofir Katz to once again lead faction in the Knesset
Likud says MK Ofir Katz will once again serve as faction chairman for the party in the Knesset.
Katz served in the role in the outgoing Knesset, as well as in the role of coalition whip.
The Religious Zionism party says incoming MK Itamar Eitam will be its faction chairman.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here